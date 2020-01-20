Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela Rocks Tie-Dye Top & Tight Grey Spandex In Sexy Workout Post: ‘Quads My Girl’

Krissy Cela is looking good and feeling good in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits when it comes to showing off her flawless figure for fans in a wide-variety of sexy ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of scandalous workout gear as well.

In the most recent series of video clips that was shared on her popular page, the smokeshow did not specifically mention where she was in the post but it appeared to be a gym. In each of the different clips, the stunner showed off her killer figure while she did a series of different workouts that showcased her rock hard abs and legs. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a low bun and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The model flaunted her beautiful body in a sexy, workout-chic ensemble that included some tiny grey spandex shorts that offered generous views of her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs. Cela appeared to be in her element in all of the clips that were shared as she showed off her stamina in a number of different workout routines.

In the caption of the image, she gave fans a run-down of all of the different exercises that she did as well as how many reps and sets in each. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 40,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more applauded her for the great workout.

“Look at those quads,” one fan gushed, adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Definitely a saved quad workout!!!!!! Your legs are absolute fire hunnie,” a second added along with a flame and heart emoji.

“Nice and tight burn champ,” another gushed.

