Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Incredibly Sexy Look

Lauren Simpson is smoking hot in another stunning social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, the blond bombshell regularly shows off her amazing figure in a wide-range of sexy ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and plenty of workout chic outfits as well. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the fitness model left very little to the imagination.

For the hot new photo op, the beauty did not specifically tell her fans where she was but she appeared front and center, snapping a selfie in the mirror of what appeared to be her bathroom. Simpson sizzled in a NSFW outfit that included a black sports bra that read “bonds” on the band. Her chiseled abs were on display as well and she paired the look with some tiny pink panties that had polka-dots on the strings. Also on display were the model’s trim legs.

For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail with a clip to keep her bangs out of her face. She accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she shared some motivation for her fans.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 25,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of Simpson’s fans took to the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they are huge fans.

“Abs look amazing babe,” one fan commented, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“That right there is why I am at the gym this morning. You’re such an inspiration and I hope to look just like you one day,” a second follower added along with a few flame emoji.

“All so very true, definitely hang with those with positive thoughts and behaviors. Keep shining bright baby,” one more raved.

