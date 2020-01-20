Haley Kalil Jiggles In A Purple Bikini & Inspires Fans With ‘Positive Vibes’

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil jiggled in a purple bikini and inspired fans with “positive vibes” in a new Instagram post. The bikini-clad beauty wished her fans love and a little Monday motivation to start their day. She danced and sang along with a popular tune titled “Post Malone” a song by Dutch DJ Sam Feldt featuring Rani.

The model appeared to be standing in a hotel room at the beginning of the clip, a sofa, table, and breakfast bar seen prominently behind her. Haley showed her fans her happy and free side, shedding her inhibitions via dance in the post, sharing her moves and some sexy angles of her fine form as she pranced for the camera.

Haley shook her reddish-brown hair, which flowed just past her shoulders, for a fun effect to the beat of the music. She wore minimal makeup for the cute video clip.

The bikini the Sports Illustrated stunner model donned had a dangerously low-cut thong bottom, which fit snugly on her hips. When she turned around in the clip, Haley proudly showed off her shapely backside, the results of working out and eating healthfully.

The top of the purple suit featured a tank top and a cropped bottom, with a peekaboo cutout where the bottom of her breasts were exposed. Haley noted the swimwear was designed by Frankie’s Bikinis, whom she tagged in her post.

Fans of the model were thrilled to find this video on their Instagram feed on a Monday morning and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“Cute girl, cute dance, cute bikini, and great energy! Motivated me to get to the gym, that’s my energy drink. Thanks,” said a fan of the model.

“Now that’s what I call a happy soul,” said a second Instagram follower of Haley’s who followed up their post with a kissy face, heart and smiling face emojis.

“Ok, that was my Monday motivation. You’re extremely beautiful,” noted a third fan.

Just six days earlier, Haley shared another clip from the same video shoot where she showed off her fuzzy socks to her followers, adding a touch of realness to the otherwise glam video as she wrapped her latest photoshoots for the 2020 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In the above clip, Haley told her fans that she had just shot images for the annual magazine issue for the third year in a row and that she was “so happy” about the experience. The model then showed off her socks, which had llamas on them, for the camera.