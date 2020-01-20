‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Embroidered Top In Up-Close And Personal Shot

Yanet Garcia is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, she’s been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans, but she also wears a number of other hats in her career including fitness model, fashion icon, and social media sensation. In one of the most recent images that was shared on her page, the bombshell stunned in a sexy green ensemble.

In the caption of the post, the beauty did not tell her fans exactly where she was but she appeared to be posing in a parking lot with a big building just behind her. Garcia appeared front and center, looking off into the distance in the up-close and personal shot. The beauty looked nothing short of stunning, rocking green button-up shirt that was green in color and featured an embroidered flower pattern on it.

For the occasion, she rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She wore her long, dark locks down and curled as all of her locks hit just at her chest. In the caption of the post, the beauty did not use any words but instead just included a single red heart emoji. The post has only been live for a short time but it’s already earning her rave reviews.

So far, the photo has racked up over 224,000 likes in addition to well over 750 comments. Some of her followers took to the shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans while countless others simply commented with emoji. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“You are exaggeratedly beautiful princess,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame, heart and star emoji.

“Such a cute top, your hair is absolutely the best,” a second social media user chimed in with three red heart emoji.

“I swear you get more and more beautiful each and every day,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia sizzled in another sexy ensemble, that time in a tie-dye look. In the photo, she was only photographed from the chest up, but she rocked a tie-dye hoodie for the laid-back look. The weather girl also appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the shot, rocking only a little bit of foundation in the photo and letting her natural beauty shine through.