Australian Model Natasha Oakley Unties Front Of Leopard Print Bikini Leaving Cleavage Exposed

Natasha Oakley had her fans hot and bothered in the early hours of Monday morning. The bikini designer shared a photo on the Monday Swimwear account and once again proved that “if you’re in a bikini on a Monday, you’re having a good day!”

Natasha looked smoking hot in a front-tie leopard print bikini. The cleavage-baring top showed plenty of bronzed skin and also left Natasha’s stomach exposed. Natasha paired the top with its matching bikini panties. The bottoms barely covered her backside and showed off her toned thighs and hips to her followers.

The blonde bombshell left little to the imagination when she untied the bikini top. Her breasts threatened to come loose as she held the front ties together.

The Aussie lass looked at home on the beach as she stared into the distance. She stood against a wood railing on a boardwalk as she kept her hands busy. In the distance, the sea frothed and foamed beneath a hill of blurry seaside homes.

The 29-year-old let her blonde tresses float in the wind as she looked over her shoulder. Natasha kept her accessories simple with a couple of gold chains, hoop earrings, and a ring on her finger. She wore minimal makeup, choosing to only highlight her eyes and wear a nude lipstick.

The bikini model had a special message for fans of the leopard bikini swimsuit. She told them that both the top and the bottom were on sale on their online shop. Fans loved the insider info and responded to her message in the comments section.

The Monday Swimwear Instagram page has 412,000 followers while Natasha herself has over 2.1 million fans on her account. The fans loved this particular image and inundated her with fire and heart emoji as well as praise.

“Love this brand. Bathers amazing,” one fan complimented the range. They were obviously impressed by the swimwear line and wanted to let the brand founders know that she admired their range.

Another opined, “This is Tash’s color!” referring to the animal print that she was wearing. A third follower let Natasha know, “This is my fav ????.”

The blonde and her business partner Devin Brugman have blown away their followers with the bikini line. The best friends started their swimwear range because of their love for this particular type of swimsuit. They often share photos of their line to their Instagram account, enticing many to buy their sexy bikinis.