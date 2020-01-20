Prince Harry Shuts Down Rumors That Meghan Markle Forced Them To Leave Royal Family

Prince Harry is shutting down rumors that Meghan Markle forced the couple to step away from their royal duties so that she could chase the limelight. According to E! News, Harry said that he was the one who made the call for the couple to make their shocking decision.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that a source revealed that Meghan was the driving force behind the idea of stepping back from the royal duties because she wanted to be able to pursue her career and pull some of the attention her way.

“She’s always the center of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title. She wants to be in the limelight, but under her own terms,” a source said.

Reportedly, Meghan wants to return to the life she had in television and movies before she married Harry.

“She wants freedom while at the same time being able to use her influence in North America to do things that she wants to do,” the source added.

But Harry seemingly addressed the rumors in a recent message aimed at putting to rest some of the more shocking stories surrounding the couples’ exit, dubbed Megxit by those who believe that she was the mastermind of the idea. He took aim at the idea that Meghan had pushed them to leave by pointing out that it was his decision.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly,” Harry said. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.”

Harry went on to say that the two of them knew that they were doing something difficult but they hoped that the public would support them.

“We are taking a leap of faith,” Harry said. “Thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

Harry’s statement comes after weeks of speculation and talks about what the future looks like for the couple and their baby Archie. Recently, Harry met with the Queen, Prince William, and Prince Charles to hash out a deal that would enable them to step back from their duties. Reportedly, as part of the deal, the couple will be forced to pay back the public for renovations that they’ve made to their U.K. home, Frogmore cottage. They will also be stripped of their royal titles.

Harry says that he and Meghan hope to continue to serve the public and to dedicate his life to the charity and military causes that have always been important to him.