‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Dishes On Getting Kybella Shots With Stassi Schroeder

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder had interesting reactions to the procedure.

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder once underwent Kybella shots together.

During a recent interview with People magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star looked back on their interesting experience with the fat-killing procedure when asked to reveal something no one knows about her former best friend.

“We got Kybella one time, where they inject your chin with this acid stuff to make the fat dissolve.. It turned into a bullfrog chin for way longer than we thought and we were cooped up in our house with our heads wrapped up together,” Doute explained, per YouTube.

According to Doute, she and Schroeder looked so bizarre during the healing process that Schroeder refused to allow her fiancé, Beau Clark, to see her until she was through the awkward stage of the process.

“She didn’t even want to see Beau,” Doute revealed.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Kybella is a procedure that Brittany Cartwright also had done to get rid of her double-chin as she attempted to get fit after gaining some weight following a trip back home to Kentucky to film her spinoff with now-husband Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules: Brittany and Jax Take Kentucky.

While Doute did confirm that she and Schroeder underwent the Kybella procedure, she didn’t reveal when the procedure was done. That said, Schroeder has typically been known to be quite open with the things she’s had done and confirmed long ago that she underwent a chin implant several years back.

While Doute and Schroeder used to be the best of friends, despite a massive hiccup during Vanderpump Rules Season 2, during which it was revealed that Doute had slept with Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, the ladies have been at odds with one another since last summer, when they suffered a falling out amid Doute’s drama with her ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter.

Although many fans and followers of the longtime friends believed they would make up by the end of the season, that doesn’t appear to be the case and earlier this month, Doute was noticeably absent during Lala Kent, Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright’s girls trip to Utah.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute appeared on E! News’ Pop of the Morning last week, where she shared her thoughts about being left out of the trip.

“That sucked,” Doute admitted, per YouTube. “Katie’s birthday is tomorrow. So, that’s why I’m guessing that they are there. But you know… it sucks. It’s really sad.”