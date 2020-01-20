Padma Lakshmi, 49, Gets Soaking Wet In A Bikini: ‘Rainin’ In Paradise’

The 'Top Chef' host didn't let the rain get her down as she slipped into a plunging bikini during her vacation.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she stunned fans with another gorgeous bikini photo posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. The beauty wowed her 636,000 followers on the social media site on January 19 as she stripped down to a plunging orange bikini while she got soaked in the Dominican Republic – only it wasn’t the ocean water or the swimming pool that got her all wet.

Instead, Padma got a little more than she bargained for with the weather as the snap showed her standing under a red and white umbrella as the heavens opened.

The star still appeared to be having a great time despite the downpour while she put her flawless body on full show in the fun and colorful two-piece.

Padma showed some skin in the pretty revealing bikini top, which plunged seriously low at the chest and appeared to tie into a halterneck design at the back of her neck as well as fastening around her back.

The mom of one kept things coordinated as she paired the bright top with a pair of bottoms in the same color. The pretty skimpy briefs sat well below her bellybutton and featured ties across both hips which she tied into bows on both sides.

Padma was dripping wet underneath her large umbrella, but still flashed a big smile for the camera. She joked about all the rain coming down in “paradise” in the caption with an umbrella and rain emoji.

She appeared to let her natural beauty do all the talking for the snap. The TV host seemingly went makeup-free for her bikini day in the rain. The star also had her dark, wet hair slicked back and away from her face and sported a pair of flip flops on her feet.

Despite the less than sunny conditions, the stunning scenery of the Dominican Republic could be seen behind the beauty, including several large palm trees.

But fans appeared to be a little more focused on Padma than the greenery. The comments section was flooded with praise for the food expert.

“Beautiful,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

Another person told Padma that she looked “gorgeous in the rain.”

A third comment read, “Looking so beautiful.”

The latest look at the star in her two-piece came shortly after she treated fans to a much sunnier look at her bikini body during her most recent vacation. That time, the stunner posed in the doorway of her bedroom in a dark string two-piece as she told her followers that she was “feelin’ fine.”