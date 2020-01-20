Fitness Model Valeria Orsini Goes Nude Beneath Leather Jacket For Her Birthday

Valeria Orsini celebrated her birthday with a bang over the weekend. The glamor model left little to the imagination when she decided to go nude beneath her leather jacket. Orsini shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday just before her birthday on January 19.

The newly 30-year-old social media star looked hot in a black leather jacket and white jeans. In fact, she decided that her look was complete without a top beneath her outerwear. Her curvaceous breasts and flat stomach didn’t need to be covered up, so she exposed it all much to the delight of her fans. Orsini’s massive cleavage, in particular, delighted her hordes of followers.

In the multi-photo post, Orsini sits on top of a dressing table. In the first snap, the fitness model looks downward as she twirls her hair between her fingers. Behind her, a mirror shows another angle of the beauty in the second photo. Orsini exuded sultry seduction vibes as she pouted for the camera.

Orsini curled her long blonde hair and wore it in a side path. She wore a full face of makeup as she celebrated another decade of her life. She wore a bold brow, lashings of eye-opening mascara, and a bold red lip. She sizzled, as only a self-confident woman can, as she looked back on how far she’s come.

The blonde bombshell captioned the snap by talking about the glow she was experiencing before her big day. Orsini acknowledged how much she has grown but thought that she had a brighter future ahead of her. Her fans really seemed to resonate with her message about hope for the future.

Fans loved Orsini’s spectacular look and flocked to the pic in droves. This particular image has already racked up more than 25,000 views since it was first posted. Her followers also took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday and to compliment the bikini model on her smoking hot looks.

“YES!!! Happy early Birthday gorgeous!!! Glowing & growing with the flow!! The best is yet to come!!” one poster said to Orsini. Another fan felt the same way and opined, “Wow looking so so hot. Happy birthday hope you have an amazing day fellow Capricorn.”

A particularly sweet birthday wish was, “May your birthday tomorrow will be filled with joy and energy!” from one of Orsini’s followers.

As those who follow the model know, she has an effortless beauty. One of her fans pointed out, “Simply Stunning @valeria_orsini you’ve achieved beauty on every level inside & out❤️”