Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Extreme Hourglass Figure In Minuscule Shorts & Crop Top

Aylen Alvarez continues to tour the Caribbean, which means she has been busy sharing dazzling snippets from her tropical adventure with her 3.6 million Instagram fans almost nonstop.

On Sunday, January 19, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself enjoying a cold drink in a skimpy outfit that puts her extreme hourglass figure front and center.

In the photo, Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis — is seen standing in front of a cute shop with light pink wood walls and a glass door with an “Open” sign hanging from it. The brunette beauty is drinking a coconut from a straw. As she indicated via the geotag added to her post, the picture was taken “Somewhere in the Caribbean Sea.” It is unclear whether she is still in the Bahamas, where she was spending some time off, or if she has jetted off to a neighboring location.

The model is rocking a pair of tiny denim shorts in a bright salmon pink shade that compliments her caramel skin. The shorts sit low on Alvarez’s frame, hugging her wide hips closely in a way that highlights the contrast between her wide hips against her itty bitty waistline.

Alvarez paired her bottoms with a white crop top. The shirt features long sleeves, which Alvarez rolled up in a sophisticated manner. The top also boasts a buttoned up front. The Caribbean beauty tied the bottom of the shirt just below her chest, leaving her toned midsection fully on display. According to the tag Alvarez included with her photo and caption, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Alvarez completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, which she is wearing on her head. Her brunette tresses are styled down in straight strands that cascade all the way to her derriere.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the post has garnered more than 42,600 likes and upwards of 615 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s beauty and to express their admiration for the bombshell.

“Super model slay,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Such a queen,” replied another fan, including a smiley and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Hot gal,” a third user raved, including a few fire emoji after the comment.