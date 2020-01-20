Bombshell Kate Upton Rocks Messy Hair & Black Bra: ‘I Think Diamonds & Activewear Needs To Be My New Look’

Model Kate Upton was feeling herself with messy hair like she didn’t care in the most recent photo that was posted on her wildly popular social media page. As those who follow the wife of MLB star Justin Verlander on Instagram know, the blond beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure for fans in a wide-range of sexy outfits and yesterday’s post was no exception.

In the caption of the shot, the blond bombshell did not specifically mention where she was but she did tell her legion of fans that she loves rocking both activewear and diamonds at the same time. In the photo itself, the stunner appeared front and center, looking over her shoulder and right into the camera. She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high and messy bun with a number of pieces falling around her face.

For the occasion, the smokeshow rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Upton also sported a tiny black bra for the look, showcasing ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. She completed the gorgeous look with a silver necklace as it appeared as though she was getting glammed up for the occasion and someone could be seen putting the necklace on her. It comes as no surprise that it’s earning her a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 200,000 likes in addition to nearly 700 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more were left speechless and commented by using emoji rather than words.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” a second fan added along with a few flame emoji tied to the end of the post.

“Gorgeous and beautiful and gorgeous and beautiful,” one more gushed with a few pink heart emoji.

