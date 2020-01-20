Medical Experts Have Some Concerns About The Keto Diet

Even though the Keto diet is widely popular right now, it's not necessarily recommended by doctors.

The keto diet is widely popular right now with many people, including celebrities, claiming to have gained weight loss success through it. This diet, which calls for low-carb and high-fat meals, might help one lose weight, but it’s not necessarily recommended by doctors. In fact, many doctors have some concerns about this diet because they worry that it prioritizes weight loss over good overall health, according to USA Today.

The way in which keto would help promote weight loss is through the sudden removal of carbs from the diet. Without carbs, the body goes into a state of ketosis when the body will burn fat for energy. The Paleo and Atkins diets are quite similar and have also led to weight loss success for some. But doctors worry that this diet will lead to a lack of consumption of other food items that are necessary to stay healthy. This could include fruits and vegetables.

Vasanti Malik, adjunct assistant professor of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, explained his concerns regarding this diet.

“That’s where I get a little concerned about the keto diet. You want to be mindful, because these foods – whole grains, fruits and vegetables – carry a number of beneficial nutrients – vitamins, polyphenols, fiber – that have been shown time and time again to be beneficial for cardiometabolic health. In theory, the keto diet basically mimics starvation. If you don’t eat carbohydrates but you eat an excessive amount of fat and protein, you’re still going to waste tissue.”

Malik went on to say that he would not recommend this diet to others due to what the body is forced to give up that it needs to be healthy.

In general, health professionals don’t recommend dieting at all but rather a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. This is the most trusted way to lose weight and keep it off long term. A balanced diet prevents a person for having to deal with the rebound aspect that could come months after losing weight.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, model Jenna Jameson is currently in the midst of trying to lose weight through the keto diet and has encouraged others to try it. She has made it clear that she wants to lose around 30 pounds in 2020. In addition to this change in diet, Jameson will also be going to the gym three times a week and intends to share her weight loss journey through social media.