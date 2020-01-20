Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Sizzles In Leopard-Print Mini Dress

Model Gabby Epstein looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update in which she wore a leopard-print mini dress.

The beauty’s outfit had an asymmetric neckline with one thin strap going over her right shoulder, leaving her left shoulder bare. It also featured a sexy, cut-out section that flashed a bit of her taut abs. The number also had a short slit on one side, teasing bare skin on her thigh.

Gabby’s update had two photos of her posing in the dress. She was standing outside on a patio near a large concrete planter containing a cactus and a succulent plant. A small tree was near a fence behind her. Blue sky could be seen through a canopy of leaves over her head.

The first snap showed Gabby standing with her hand on the side of the planter. The photo captured her body from the bottom of her thigh up. She stood with one leg crossed in front of the other and one hand behind her back while leaning against the planter. The pose showcased her hourglass figure and her smooth, flawless skin. Her hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders and around her face as she flashed a big smile for the camera.

In the second photo, Gabby struck a similar pose to the first photo. Instead of a playful smile, she gave the camera a sultry pout. Both hands were visible as she stood with one hip to the side.

The model’s makeup was glamorous and included dark brows, smoky eye shadow, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose shade on her full lips. She accessorized with chunky layered bracelets and rings.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned her collaboration with fashion brand Showpo.

Many of her followers congratulated her, while others comments on how hot she looked in the dress.

“Oh my god what a pretty girl,” one fan said.

“Just gorgeous as always,’ wrote a second admirer.

“Where can I find someone like you?” joked a third follower.

“gabby so gorgeous in leopard print RAWR,” commented a fourth fan.

The Australian beauty has a knack for looking stylish in just about everything she wears. She can rock a casual look, like she did last month when she wore a strapless black crop top and a pair of jeans. She can also pull off a glam look. Earlier in the month, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless dress.