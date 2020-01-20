Lauren Dascalo Rocks Sheer, Lacy Lingerie & Talks Comfort Zones In Sultry Instagram Post

Instagram model Lauren Dascalo shared both a motivating message and a sultry photo with her fans over the weekend. In a new post on her Instagram feed on Sunday, the YouTuber rocked a NSFW lingerie set as she discussed comfort zones in the caption.

The photo showed Lauren standing beside a white door, just outside of what looked to be a dimly-lit living room. A fireplace and a rug could be seen in the background. Lauren looked to be soaking up the natural sunlight as the rays bounced off her glowing body. She looked stunning in a pink, sheer and lacy lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

Lauren’s look included a low-cut bra that just barely met Instagram’s nudity guidelines. Her chest was almost exposed, as the pink lace did hardly anything to keep it covered. In addition, Lauren’s ample cleavage spilled out of the bra on top.

Lauren’s toned, flat tummy was on full display between the top and matching, high-waisted undies with garter straps on the sides. The bottoms featured high cuts on her hips that accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, the curves of her pert derriere were fully on display.

Lauren opted to skip any accessories with the daring look, and her makeup was kept mostly natural. She appeared to be rocking some highlighter, black mascara, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair was pushed over to one side and fell down her shoulder in luscious waves.

The stunner arched her back slightly to further emphasize her curves as she parted her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Lauren spoke about how to become one’s true self.

“[In] 2020 my goal is to learn more about myself by challenging myself and pushing past my comfort zone. I challenge you to do the same,” she said.

The post garnered more than 23,000 likes and just over 360 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look more and more beautiful in every picture. loving it,” one fan said with heart emoji.

“Wow bombshell. obsessed with this set!!!” another user added.

“You are absolutely amazing [clapping emoji] every post is just better and better, they are all good,” said a third fan.

It is true that Lauren turns up the heat with every single post. Last week, the model took a moment to talk fitness as she rocked a tight-fitting, olive green workout set, which her fans loved.