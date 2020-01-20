Saweetie Rocks Cut-Out Crop Top With Safety Pins In Latest Outfit Post

Saweetie is known for her killer outfit posts on Instagram and her latest upload doesn’t disappoint. The “My Type” rapper shared numerous photos within one post that haven’t gone unnoticed with her followers.

She rocked a white crop top vest that was cut open in the middle and stapled together by lots of safety pins. Saweetie paired the look with a denim jacket and full-length jeans with hair clips going down the side of both items of clothing. She owned the ensemble with white and blue sneakers and accessorized herself with silver chains and large hoop earrings. The “ICY GRL” hitmaker sported her brunette hair up in a ponytail and opted for long acrylic nails.

In the first of eight bits of content, Saweetie appeared to be dancing with a McDonald’s drink in her hand. The “Up Now” entertainer pushed her booty out and danced and held onto somebody in front of her. She looked behind her and poked her tongue out while somebody grabbed the back of her jeans.

In the second, she displayed the detailing of her jeans while in the fifth she focused more on the vest.

In the fourth pic, she flashed a huge smile and took a selfie with influencer ShaylaBang Baby and tagged her.

The seventh attachment was a video of Saweetie showing off her outfit and zooming in on her shoes. She paired the look with a handbag she wore on her shoulder which wasn’t seen in any of the other pics.

Saweetie geotagged the post with Oakland, California, letting fans know where she is in the world.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 532,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.5 million followers.

“Ur like the best f*ckin’ dresser I’ve ever seen. I love ALL ur outfits,” one user wrote.

“I love this outfit!” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“The way you been serving so HARD lately,” a third fan remarked.

“Ma’am, we need to know your workout. These abs,” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Saweetie is known for taking risks when it comes to fashion. The rising star attended the Bad Boys for Life premiere last week and wowed in an eye-catching look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a low-cut black vest top that had a zip going up the middle and was triangular-shaped at the bottom. Saweetie took the ensemble to the next level and stunned in dark blue ripped jeans that had black jewels embroidered on them, as well as black and purple fluffy tassels. She accessorized herself with a gold chain and styled her dark hair up in a bun.