A Chinese Theme Park Forced A Pig To Bungee Jump, Animals Sent To Slaughterhouse Afterwards

'We sincerely accept [the] criticism and advice and apologize to the public,' the park said in a statement.

A Chinese theme park has apologized after tourists complained that employees strapped a pig into a bungee jump attraction and dropped it, BBC News reports. The pig was taken to slaughter after its “jump.”

Meixin Red Wine Town theme park in Chongqing, in Southwestern China, wanted to celebrate the opening of its new bungee jump attraction, in which human beings will bungee jump on their own volition. To mark the occasion, employees hauled an adult pig, estimated to weigh about 165 pounds, and adorned with a purple cape, to the jump platform at the top of the attraction. The pig, who in at least one of the video of the incident could be heard apparently squealing in distress, was then dropped from the tower. The animal appears to survive the incident, bobbing about on the stretchy cord just as a human jumper would.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, what happened to the animal afterwards, but some reports say it was taken to a slaughterhouse.

Internet commenters were outraged.

One, for example, noted that some may see a bit of hypocrisy by eating animals and while at the same time advocating for their humane treatment, but he or she said that there’s a difference.

“Killing animals for consumption and treating them cruelly for entertainment are two different things. There is no need to torture them like this,” they said.

WARNING: The video below contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Another commenter questioned whether or not such a gauche display of disregard for animal rights could be used to advertise.

“This is a super vulgar marketing tactic,” they said.

The theme park seems to have taken the criticism to heart, and has issued an apology via a statement.

“We sincerely accept [the] criticism and advice and apologise to the public. We will improve [our] marketing of the tourist site, to provide tourists with better services,” the statement reads in part.

In China, animal cruelty is not a crime, and indeed, China’s record when it comes to animal rights is spotty, at least by Western standards. For example, as The Independent reports, the country is home to a dog-meat festival in which dogs are burned alive by blow torches before their meat is harvested. The British newspaper notes that many Chinese are horrified and appalled at the practice.

Jason Baker, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) senior vice-president of international campaigns, said that he hopes the bungee-jumping pig incident is a wake-up call to China’s burgeoning animal rights community.