Kelly Ripa Honors Son Joaquin In A Series Of Sweet Social Media Posts

Kelly Ripa proudly honored her son Joaquin in a series of social media posts where the teenager was prominently featured in both a throwback video from when he was a toddler and two current images of his latest accomplishments.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared the first post, a tender throwback video of a young Joaquin dancing to the theme song from ¡Mucha Lucha!, a children’s television show that premiered in 2002.

In a caption that accompanied the clip, Kelly revealed that her youngest son’s favorite song was the theme to the television show, stating that he “wanted to be a luchador.” In the clip, Joaquin was seen with a wild head of blonde hair, wearing an American flag t-shirt and coordinating red pants as he danced around the couple’s home.

Also heard in the clip which has been liked over 500,000 times are Joaquin’s older brother Michael Consuelos and older sister Lola.

Kelly can be seen briefly moving along with her son to the theme song of the show in the undated video. Joaquin is happily dancing in circles, his hair blonde hair bouncing up and down and clapping his hands to the music as his entire family happily encourages him along.

In a more updated series of images, Joaquin is seen competing with his high school wrestling team.

In the first of two of the most current images, Kelly shared that her son continues to learn life lessons as a member of the sports group, noting “you win some, you lose some” to her followers.

Joaquin is shirtless in the first pic alongside an advisor. He is wearing protective headgear and a mouth guard that is off to one side, as he hydrated from a water flask after what appears to be a match.

In the next pic of the sequence of two images, a smiling Joaquin is seen with two advisors and has what appears to be wads of cotton up his nostrils, perhaps to stop a nosebleed, although it was not indicated by Kelly that her son was injured during his match.

Kelly quipped he had a “tampon” shoved up his nose.

Followers of the entertainment personality were thrilled at the pics and shared their sentiments in the photo’s comments sections.

The first to remark on the post of Joaquin as an infant was his big sister Lola who said watching the video “made my heart hurt.”

“This is pure joy!!! Can’t stop watching,” said a second fan of the talk show host of the adorable clip.

For the second set of more current images, fans of the young man commented on his dedication to the sport and how handsome he was and encouraged him to continue to push past any adversities Joaquin encountered while participating in the sport.