‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Stuns In Red Gown As She Gets Prime Seat At The SAG Awards

The Bravo reality star shares the spotlight with an acting legend in photos from the 2020 awards ceremony.

Lala Kent scored a sweet seat at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was spotted sitting in close proximity to acting legend Meryl Streep at the annual awards ceremony held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

In photos posted to social media by eagle-eyed viewers, Lala looks stunning in a red velvet turtleneck gown as she sits directly behind the legendary 70-year-old movie star. Lala may not be an Oscar winner, but the Bravo reality star stood out in the jaw-dropping red gown as she sat near the Academy Award-winning acting icon known for films such as Kramer Vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, and The Iron Lady. Streep has been described as “the best actress of her generation.”

It’s no surprise that fans had a field day with the surprising photos of the movie legend and the reality star, with some saying Lala “won” on SAG Awards night.

Vulture writer Kevin O’Keeffe even poked fun at Lala’s excellent “acting” performance on Vanderpump Rules as he posted a photo that shows Lala, Meryl Streep. and actor Adam Driver all in one shot.

Lala Kent and Meryl Streep: one person delivered one of the best performances on TV in the last decade, and the other is Meryl Streep — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) January 20, 2020

On her Instagram story, Lala also posted more photos of her glam squad getting her ready for the high-profile event. The blonde beauty is shown getting her makeup done and then posing for more pics that show off her curve-hugging red gown and sparkling jewelry, which included glitzy chandelier earrings. Lala also shared social media reaction to her SAG Awards seat near Meryl and even boasted to fans about it as she plugged her Give Them Lala Beauty line.

“In case you might be going to an event and or you might be photographed with Meryl Streep, I’m wearing the combination on my lips High Maintenance and Andy,” a giddy Lala dished. “I’m wearing Showstopper as my highlight.”

Of course, it’s not unusual that Lala was front and center at the SAG Awards. The former SUR hostess turned up to support her fiance, film producer, Randall Emmett, and his nominated film The Irishman. On her Instagram story, Lala revealed that she was “calling it a night” at 8:30 p.m. after her star-studded SAG Awards appearance, while her man Randall was headed out to party.

In addition to Lala’s red gown, the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet showcased gorgeous gowns worn by Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and more.

Lala and her fiance can both be seen on the new season of Vanderpump Rules, Tuesdays on Bravo.