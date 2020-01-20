‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gets ‘Extremely Vulnerable’ In New Book, Opens Up About Dark Times

Many of the girls from the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have written books about their life outside the show. Leah Messer is the latest cast member to share her story in the form of a memoir titled Hope, Grace, and Faith, which will be released later this year. Now in an interview with Hollywood Life, Leah reveals that she allowed herself to be “extremely vulnerable” during the writing process and reveals that she opened up about some dark times in her life.

“During the writing process I told myself I get to be extremely vulnerable,” Leah said, adding that she wrote the book so that others could share their own truth without feeling “shameful.” She explained that there were things that happened in her life that she felt “ashamed” of.

Leah explained that while some things going on in her life played out on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, there are things that didn’t fit into the one-hour show, which Leah has shared her life on for the past decade. She admitted that her struggles with her past addiction would be talked about in her book as well as where it “led” her.

“I was suicidal and I go into details about exactly how I was suicidal and why I was suicidal. And had it not been for my kids, which is why I named my book Hope, Grace, and Faith, I wouldn’t be here today. There would be no Leah,” the mom-of-three candidly admitted. She also cited MTV and her manager for helping her through the dark times.

Along with facing addiction and dark times, Leah revealed that her book will talk about, not only those things, but also more. She also feels that readers will be able to “connect” with her.

“I feel like so many people are going to be able to connect with me more and understand where I came from, my childhood up until leaving for Arizona,” Leah explained.

While fans have had the chance to get to know Leah on Teen Mom 2 over the past 10 years, it sounds like her memoir will allow fans to get to know her even more. Leah’s book is set to come out on May 5, just a few days after Leah turns 28-years-old. The book is available for preorder on Amazon, and fans who are excited to read more about Leah Messer’s life can place their order.