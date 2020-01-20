Kristen Doute Teases ‘Blowout’ With Lala Kent, Talks Randall Emmett Joining ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Kristen Doute is dishing on her relationship with Lala Kent.

Kristen Doute and Lala Kent butted heads during the premiere episode and according to Doute, there’s more drama between them on the way as Vanderpump Rules Season 8 continues to air on Bravo.

During a recent interview with People magazine, per YouTube, Doute opened up about her upcoming “blowout” with Kent before revealing her thoughts on Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett’s upcoming debut on the reality series.

“She and I had a little bit of a blowout toward the end of summer…. very small. But I do agree with her that her sobriety has really helped calm her nerves,” Doute explained.

Earlier this month, during the first episode of the season, Doute and Kent butted heads after Kent confronted Doute’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter, about his alleged freeloading. Throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Doute’s relationship with Carter was a hot topic as she complained that he was not pitching in as much as she was for the bills at her apartment. Now, on Season 8, as she prepares to move into a new home post-split, several of her co-stars have been left wondering if she and Carter split at all.

As for Kent’s sobriety, that was also a hot topic during the last season of the show and in September of last year, she confirmed she was still sober as she celebrated one year of sobriety.

Also during her interview with People magazine, Doute said she was excited for the Vanderpump Rules audience to meet Kent’s soon-to-be-husband.

“I’m really excited for people to meet Randall on the show this year because I do always feel for Lala when people are constantly judging them based on what you see,” Doute explained.

Because Emmett is a successful movie producer and much older than Kent, who he’s featured in a number of his films, many have labeled Kent as a “gold digger” and questioned Emmett’s smarts. However, according to Doute, the couple has a very genuine relationship with one another.

“When you see them together and how they balance each other’s emotions, [you get it],” she added.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018 after about two years of dating and are currently planning for an April 2020 wedding in Newport Beach, California. As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Kent and Emmett will be seen in the moments leading up to their wedding but will not be filming their ceremony for the show.