‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Frolics On The Beach In A Flirty Black Bikini

Georgia Gibbs‘ latest social media post is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page when she shared a smoking hot new set of photos that have proved hard to be ignored. In the series of three snaps, Georgia could be seen frolicking on a beautiful beach in Italy as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed skin.

She carried a white-and-gray striped towel with her as she walked along the sand, but it wasn’t enough to keep her from showing off her incredible bikini body to her 717,000 followers, who couldn’t seem to get enough of the eye-popping sight.

Georgia looked absolutely gorgeous in a flirty black two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear included a skimpy top with thin straps that criss-crossed behind her back and showed off her toned upper body. Its triangle-shaped panels were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the garment’s plunging neckline. It tied together in a dainty bow right in the middle of her bust to draw further attention to Georgia’s exposed chest — though it hardly seemed to need any help earning recognition from her audience.

Georgia’s matching bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The frilly number covered only what was necessary, allowing the babe to showcase her sculpted legs and killer curves. At one point, the blond beauty stood with her back to the camera, revealing the piece’s cheeky style that left her pert derriere almost completely bare. Meanwhile, its ruffled waistband was pulled high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

No accessories were added to the Aussie bombshell’s beach-day ensemble, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. She wore her blond tresses down in messy waves that gently blew in the ocean breeze, and opted to makeup-free so her striking features and natural beauty could shine.

Unsurprisingly, the triple Instagram update was a huge hit with the stunner’s thousands of fans. The post has earned nearly 15,000 likes after 15 hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Georgia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You absolute angel!!! Your smile is so contagious,” one person wrote.

Another said that Georgia was “absolutely breathtaking.”

“Ok but I am LITERALLY obsessed with you,” commented a third.

“Stunningly hot as always,” quipped a fourth.

Georgia often dazzles her followers with her skin-baring ensembles. Just last week, the babe caught their attention again when she sported an unzipped green jumpsuit that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The revealing look proved popular, and to date has earned more than 17,000 likes.