‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Confronts The Other Woman

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 21 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will put on a brave face to visit the other woman. She will head to Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) apartment to get things out in the open, per She Knows Soaps.

This won’t be the first time that Sally and Flo had a frank discussion about Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). After Wyatt dumped Flo, they both speculated about why he went back to Sally. This time around, the confrontation between these two women may get heated as both of them love Wyatt.

The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will try to break up with Sally after telling Flo that he’s still in love with her. After Sally accidentally called Wyatt by his brother’s name, he no longer felt secure in his relationship. He thought that Sally may secretly harbor feelings for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and he had no desire to compete with his brother for the affection of a woman again. Flo understood what Wyatt was going through and told him that she never stopped loving him too. Wyatt then told Flo that he would break off his engagement with Sally.

But when he arrived at Forrester Creations, Sally was dressed for seduction. Decked out in racy underwear, Sally tried to seduce her fiancé but he was having none of it. He wanted to talk to her about something serious.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally won’t make it easy for Wyatt to break up with her. Wyatt doesn’t want to break Sally’s heart again, and he also notes that she doesn’t seem quite like herself.

What Wyatt doesn’t know is that Sally is having some serious health issues. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will go and see a doctor about her condition. It seems as if there is a reason that Sally’s work has not been up to standard.

After speaking with Wyatt, Sally will go and see Flo. It seems as if Wyatt will play open cards with the woman he once professed to love. He will tell Sally that he wants a future with Flo and that he has to end things between them.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally will bravely face the woman who is threatening her future and tell her what is on her mind. While Sally does have spunk, she is also very vulnerable. Although she may appear to accept the news well, Sally will be shattered if things don’t work out with the man of her dreams.