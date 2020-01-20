Bri Teresi Licks A Popsicle & Prepares To Grill In American Flag Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi brought some Fourth of July vibes to her Instagram feed on Sunday. In a hot new photo, the model rocked a super-tiny, American flag bikini as she posed with a popsicle and a grill.

The photo showed Bri outside, standing in front of a steel grill. In the background, a few green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays beamed down on Bri, who looked ready to celebrate a summer holiday. She soaked up the sun in a red, white, and blue string two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Bri rocked a triangle-shaped bikini top that featured red and white stripes on one cup and blue and white stars on the other. The cups covered only the outer sides of her busty chest, which allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center.

Meanwhile, Bri’s rock-hard abs and flat tummy were on full display between the top and an even tinier, low-waisted bottom in a red and white striped pattern. While the front of the bikini sat low on her waist to show off Bri’s abs, the white strings tied up high on her hips, which accentuated Bri’s hourglass figure.

Bri wore her signature pair of large, silver hoop earrings to finish off the look. She appeared to be rocking a mostly natural face of makeup, including highlighter, subtle red eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and black mascara. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In one hand, Bri held a red, white, and blue popsicle on her tongue, while in the other she held a spatula. Bri cocked one hip out in a way that further emphasized her curves as she flashed a flirty gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and 650 comments in less than a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“The American dream,” one fan joked.

“Wow how are you so beautiful,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow baby god bless America!!” said a third person.

This wasn’t the first time in the last few days that Bri stunned her fans in a string bikini look. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend in an all-black bikini that just barely covered her body.