Farrah Abraham Concerns Fans As She Shows Off New Look On Instagram

Farrah's selfie caused some concern.

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham recently left fans concerned on social media after she appeared to show off a new look. The reality star – who shot to fame when she appeared on the original MTV series 16 & Pregnant more than a decade ago in 2009 – shared a new selfie to her Instagram Stories last week which left her fans pretty worried about her changing face.

As reported by PopCulture, fans began sharing their concern for Farrah after she posted a selfie shot of herself to her account alongside a fellow woman in which her face looked to be pretty swollen.

The shot, which can be seen via Reddit, showed the adult film star as she smiled for the camera with her long, highlighted hair flowing down. Farrah’s lips appeared to be exceptionally large in the photo, while her cheeks appeared swollen and a little misshapen.

The 28-year-old kept things a little more casual with her clothing as she wore a plunging white t-shirt. She also kept her makeup slightly more neutral in terms of colors, as she rocked a dark eyeliner above her eye and a natural shiny gloss on her lips.

Farrah – who’s mom to 10-year-old daughter Sophia and recently showed off plenty of skin on Instagram while riding in a boat in her lingerie – didn’t reveal too much about where she was or what she was doing alongside the photo, but did appear to tag the woman she was posing with.

But while she didn’t give too much away, the snap sparked a whole lot of discussion on the social media site. Many fans of the former MTV star shared their concern over her repeated plastic surgeries and her swollen face.

“I’m shocked that any medical professional would agree to do anything further with her face at this point,” one Reddit user said after seeing the photo of Farrah she shared to her account.

Another commented, “Her face seems to be drooping under the weight of her cheek fillers.”

“I’m genuinely concerned for Farrah,” a third concerned fan said in response to the selfie.

“Farrah was a beautiful girl before plastic surgery, but she clearly struggled with her appearance (otherwise she wouldn’t have gone under the knife so many times).”

“I’m still trying to figure out what procedure she’s having done to make the middle of her face look so damn swollen,” another said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Farrah hasn’t yet publicly responded to the concern sparked from her latest selfie, though the star has been very candid in the past about undergoing multiple plastic surgeries on her face and her body. She’s previously opened up about having lip fillers, a breast augmentation, a nose job, and a chin implant, which she had removed.

Back in August, the star left fans reeling after she shared a very candid video on Instagram that showed her getting butt injections, one year after she first underwent the procedure as her then 9-year-old daughter looked on.