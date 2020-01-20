Tammy Hembrow Flashes Underboob In An Impossibly Tiny, Bright Green Bikini In Retro-Filtered Instagram Clip

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Monday, the Australian bombshell took to her account to dazzle her 10.6 million followers with an eye-popping new post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload included a short, retro-filtered video of the 25-year-old enjoying a beautiful day out by the pool, and saw her striking a variety of poses to show off her itty-bitty swimwear. She noted in the caption of her post that the pieces were from her own Saski Collection’s recently-launched swim line, which has also just been restocked on her website. Judging by the reaction of the model’s audience, she certainly seemed to do her brand some justice as she showed off her impossibly tiny, lime green bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The set included a minuscule, triangle-style top, which Tammy appeared to have worn upside-down to expose even more of her bronzed skin than what was already on display. It boasted tiny cups with frill detailing on the hems that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage spilled out of the number — but that wasn’t all. An ample amount of underboob was left on display as well, further upping the ante of Tammy’s NSFW pool day look.

On her lower half, the social media sensation rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The garment covered only what was necessary, allowing Tammy to showcase her sculpted legs and killer curves. At one point, she stood up to do a quick turn for the camera, revealing the bikini bottom’s cheeky thong style that left her booty almost completely exposed. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned abs.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the Instagram hottie’s latest social media upload. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 830,000 times and has earned nearly 140,000 likes within just five hours of going live — and those numbers continue to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Tammy’s jaw-dropping display.

“Miss Hembrow I think it’s safe to say you are an absolute goddess!” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “absolute goals.”

“You look absolutely amazing Tammy, as always,” commented a third.

Fans are no doubt impressed with Tammy’s impressive bikini body, which she follows an intense training schedule to maintain. She recently shared a few videos of one of her workouts to Instagram that saw her performing an intense upper-body workout in a sports bra and matching booty shorts. The post also proved popular with the Aussie beauty’s audience, who awarded it with more than 19,000 likes.