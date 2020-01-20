Brad Pitt Jokes About His Tinder Profile During Hilarious SAG Awards Speech

The actor also pokes fun at his failed marriages.

Brad Pitt joked about his relationship status during his speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The 56-year-old actor, who won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in the film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, took the stage to accept his award and joke about what a “stretch” the role was for him.

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” the now-single Pitt joked at the beginning of his speech as he held up his SAG statuette.

The actor, who wore a long black coat and white button-down shirt with no tie, also joked about the challenges of playing the hunky Hollywood stuntman in the Quentin Tarantino film.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

A camera panned to Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s as she sweetly reacted to his crack with a knowing expression.

In the comments section to a YouTube video of Pitt’s SAG Awards speech, fans praised the star for being able to poke fun at himself.

“Jennifer Aniston his ex-wife was clapping after he made the wife joke,” one fan wrote.

“The wife joke…he really is a savage. His speeches are hilarious,” another added.

“Omg, I love him so much!!” a third fan commented. “The Tinder profile comment was everything… Love you, Brad!!!… You and Jen need to get back together and have a baby.”

On social media, other fans joked that they were going to download the Tinder app to try to find Brad, according to The Mirror.

Pitt showed up dateless at the 2020 SAG Awards, in the same way that he appeared solo earlier this month at the Golden Globes Awards. During his winner’s speech at the Golden Globes ceremony, the actor revealed that he almost brought his mom, Jane Pitt, along with him to the awards show but decided against it because he thought the tabloids would get the story wrong.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating,” Pitt joked, per Page Six. “It’d just be awkward.”

Incidentally, Pitt had a run-in with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston backstage at this year’s SAG Awards, and it was everything fans had hoped for. Photos of the two smiling and holding hands made headlines the morning after the star-studded ceremony, which had them both taking home acting awards.

Pitt has been linked to several women since his 2016 split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, but he has yet to confirm a serious relationship. If he does have a Tinder profile, it’s about to blow up.