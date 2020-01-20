Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Lies Down In A Strapless Bikini In Stunning New Photo

The 25-year-old lingerie model sizzled in a velvet two-piece.

German lingerie and swimwear model Lorena Rae stunned fans in a new snap shared to her Instagram account on January 19 as she laid down on her side in a strapless bikini look. The beauty wowed in the hot new shot, which showed her as she put her flawless body on show in the two-piece from the popular swim brand Solid & Striped.

Lorena proved once again that she’s not afraid to show off her fit and toned body in a bikini as she flashed some serious skin in her swimwear, which appeared to be the brand’s Annabelle top and bottom, both in the color described as Aqua Velvet.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model covered half of her face with her arm as she stretched out on her left side to face the camera. She rested her right arm on her body and placed her right hand in front of her flat and toned tummy while her stunning curves were on full show.

The star let her natural beauty do all the talking as she struck a pose on a white foam mat. The mat was placed down on the floor of what appeared to be a high, flat balcony with the calm blue ocean stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

Lorena had her long brunette hair flowing down as she shot the camera a sultry look, while her already long legs looked even longer thanks to the bikini bottoms’ high-cut design that stretched all the way up her torso in line with her bellybutton.

The beauty simply captioned the bikini photo with a filmstrip emoji while she tagged both Solid and Striped and photographer Terence Connors in her post.

In the first 22 hours since Lorena – who gained notoriety after she walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 – shared the bikini shot, it’s received more than 74,000 likes from her 1.7 million followers.

Fans also left several messages in the comments section as they shared their thoughts with the star after seeing her strip down to her swimwear.

“Like wow,” one Instagram user wrote with an eye heart emoji.

“So beautiful,” another commented.

A third described Lorena as being “the real sleeping beauty” with a fire emoji.

The latest look at the beauty in her bikini followed a seriously stunning look at Lorena in another tiny swimwear look as she got soaking wet.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, the Victoria’s Secret model seriously stunned fans as she stood underneath a waterfall in a skimpy two-piece in another gorgeous photo she posted to her Instagram account as she vacationed in Kenya.