‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Praised By ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz

The NBC celebrity expressed her true feelings towards the body-positivity champion.

Sports Illustrated‘s Curviest Model Hunter McGrady was praised by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz on Instagram after the stunner posted a full-face photo and received words of encouragement and love from the NBC superstar.

Hunter shared an image of herself seated what appears to be a parked car, seatbelt buckled. She is wearing a baseball hat, called a snapback, on her head backward and posted a comment that related her fashion choices to the fun kid’s baseball film The Sandlot.

The 1993 film tells the story of a young boy who moves to a neighborhood where he wants to join the local pickup kids team that plays at the sandlot but doesn’t know how to play baseball. Through the game he makes friends and learns valuable life experiences.

Chrissy appeared quite taken by the image, as did over 13,000 other of Hunter’s fans.

“I just can’t with you,” said the This Is Us star in the comments section of the post, followed by three fire emojis.

In response, Hunter shared her own words of praise towards the popular and gorgeous television star, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC series. She stated to Chrissy “Just trying to keep up with you babe!!!” followed by a red heart emoji.

The stunning model, who is known for posting breathtaking photos and videos where she shows off her amazing curves, chose to show off another wonderful feature, her gorgeous face in the pic.

Hunter’s blonde hair is worn long and loose in the photo, cascading down her shoulders and held away from her face by her dark blue denim baseball hat.

The model is also wearing a coordinating sweatshirt with a grey lined hood in the image and a tiny necklace with the letter H, representing her first name.

As for her makeup fashion, Hunter kept it light and breezy, so her true beauty shined through in the image. Her eyebrows were filled in a shade darker, and they looked full and lush. The Sports Illustrated stunner wore a light liner on her blue eyes and her lashes were made full by lots of mascara, making them stand out.

On her sculpted cheekbones, Hunter wore pink blush and a light pink glossy lipstick complimented her overall look.

Fans were in awe of the model’s beauty and heaped praise for the stunning image on Instagram, wanting to know the color of lipstick, eyebrow pencil and lip liner Hunter used in the image. She responded to all the inquiries to the delight of her followers.

“Love that lip color. All over gorgeous!” stated one follower while another remarked, “Beautiful! and The Sandlot is one of my fave movies too.”