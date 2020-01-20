Abby Dowse Hikes Up Mini Dress & Teases Fans With Cheeky Peek

Model Abby Dowse knows how to get her the attention of her 1.8 million followers by teasing them with sexy photos. Her latest Instagram update was a little on the cheeky side as she flashed a peek of her booty out from under her incredibly short mini dress.

Standing outside on a sunny day, Abby flaunted her amazing figure and bronze skin. The photo captured her from behind at a slight side angle as she stood on a sidewalk bedside a building with a teal wall. The sun cast her shadow along the sidewalk and wall, creating a nice effect. A tree and some small tropical plants were off to the side. Blue skies and what appeared to be part of the ocean were in the distance.

Abby’s dress was a tie-dyed number with thigh-high slits that was scandalously short. It had a low-cut back, showing off Abby’s shapely shoulders. The number hugged her every curve, showing off her thin waistline. Her long, toned legs were also on display as she struck a pose.

Abby made her derrière the main focal point of this photo. She stood with her back slightly arched and one foot in front of the other. She hiked up the dress over the bottom of her booty, giving her fans a peek at the curve of her cheeks. The sides of her hips were also exposed through the slits. She appeared to be wearing a pair of thong panties because there wasn’t a trace of any underwear to be seen. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a flirty smile.

Abby’s hair was parted on the side and fell in loose waves down her back. She went with a light application of makeup that included dark brows, contoured cheeks and a gloss on her lips. She donned a pair of white trainers and looked like she was headed out for a day of fun.

In the caption, Abby made a playful comment about the cheeky pose.

Her fans were thrilled to see her in the skimpy dress.

“looking like a dream,” one follower wrote.

“Now that is the best darn angle I’ve ever seen!” said a second fan.

Some fans even commented on how hot her shadow looked.

“You know you’re a 10 when your shadow even looks hot,” quipped a third admirer.

“Oh my this is incredible Even your shadow looks fine as hell,” commented a fourth follower.

Abby recently teased her fans by giving them a peek at some underboob while wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants.