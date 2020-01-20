‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Kids Who Are ‘Besties’

Reality show star Chelsea Houska is the mom of three young kids and she often takes to social media to share updates with her fans. Over the weekend, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of two of her kids and revealed that they are “besties.”

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of her 10-year-old daughter Aubree along with her soon to be 3-year-old son Watson posing together in a store. The two are standing against a red wall and smiling together. They are both wearing their heavy winter coats indicating that it is likely pretty chilly in South Dakota where they reside.

“When I say these two are besties….I mean BESTIES. Sometimes I wonder if he loves his sissy more than he loves me,” Chelsea wrote in the caption including a sad face emoji before adding, “obsessed with how close they are,” along with an emoji with hearts.

In the first 15 hours of being posted to social media, the photo had over 205,000 likes from Chelsea’s followers. There were also plenty of comments from her followers who loved that Chelsea shared the photo with her fans.

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast with Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, commented, “I think they are starting to look more alike. Never noticed it before!”

Another of Chelsea’s commenters wrote, “They are soooo cute” adding an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“She’s the best sissy,” another comment read along with red heart emoji.

Although the comments on the post were overwhelmingly positive, Chelsea didn’t reply to any of them. However, it is clear that fans loved seeing the new photo of Aubree with her little brother who will turn 3-years-old later this week.

Chelsea is also the mom of 1-year-old daughter Layne. Recently, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a photo from an outing that she took with Layne and Watson to see Paw Patrol Live. Although 10-year-old Aubree loves her younger siblings, Chelsea revealed that her oldest daughter had no interest in attending the live show last weekend. She explained that even though they tried to “bribe” Aubree to go along with them to the show, it was a “hard no” from the preteen.

Fans love following Chelsea Houska on Instagram for her sweet photo updates and it is clear that her recent photo of her daughter Aubree and son Watson was loved by her fans.