Mary J. Blige Looks Fierce In Fur Hooded Garment

As always, Mary J. Blige has impressed her fans with her most-recent Instagram post and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “No More Drama” songstress is known for rocking fur garments and her latest post is no different. The singer — who has been referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — didn’t confirm whether the fur was real or faux but still looked very glamorous regardless.

The fairly up-close shot showed Blige appearing to be wearing a white coat with a fur hood. She wore the hood over her straightened blond hair and wrapped herself up in an outdoor location. The “Be Without You” chart-topper stunned in aviator sunglasses and rocked a glossy lip. She accessorized herself with her large signature gold hoop earrings and wore a turtleneck jumper underneath the fur jacket.

Blige looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression and tilted her head slightly. The “Just Fine” hitmaker made everything look effortless like she wasn’t even trying. In the reflection of her sunglasses, you could see the clear grey sky and buildings she was surrounded by. Behind her, the background had been blurred, making Blige the main focus point.

She credited the designer who goes under the username “danielsleather” for the fur garment and also tagged her stylist and makeup artist who helped her achieve this look — Neal Farinah and Porche. She also promoted her jewelry line, Sister Love MJB, as the earrings were from the range.

For her caption, Blige told her fans that Robert Ector took the image.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 118,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“You have been looking better than ever! Happy for you!” one user wrote.

“Come through with the drip, Queen!” another shared.

“Yes!!! Queen!! this giving me Share My World vibes,” a third fan remarked, referencing her 1997 album.

“The camera loves you Mary. Great and gorgeous shot,” a fourth follower commented.

Blige recently celebrated her 49th birthday in style while posing on the streets of New York. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a large, light brown fedora hat with a long coat of the same design. The hooded garment had fur going around the outside and fell down to her ankles. The “All That I Can Say” entertainer paired the ensemble with a black crop top, pair of light blue jeans, and Timberland boots, proving that age is just a number. Blige sported her long blond hair and accessorized herself with rectangular gold earrings.