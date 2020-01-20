Elle Macpherson Wows In Throwback Bikini Photo As She Shares ‘Lady Torturer’ Beauty Secret

Elle rolled down her bikini bottoms in a sizzling photo to share her unique beauty secret.

Elle Macpherson shared a sizzling throwback bikini photo with her Instagram fans over the weekend as she reflected on her impressive 40-year career as a model and let her followers in on one of her biggest beauty secrets. The now 55-year-old beauty kicked things off with a seriously hot photo of herself in a tiny black bikini during a professional shoot that appeared to take place a few years ago.

The sizzling shot showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model as she made it very clear why she gained the infamous nickname of “the body.” Her flawless figure was on full show in the skimpy two-piece that didn’t leave very much to the imagination.

Elle leaned back onto a tree truck for the shoot after rolling down her already pretty tiny bikini bottoms.

Her black briefs sat dangerously low on her hips to put her long, toned torso on full show for the camera while she rocked a plunging triangle-style bikini top with thin straps that tied around the back of her neck and her back.

The beauty put her right hand up on the tree truck as she sat back and looked over to her left while her long hair was swept to the side and left to flow down in the breeze.

The throwback bikini photo was actually the first of four photos contained in the January 18 upload from the supermodel and actress as she shared a lengthy message revealing how she stays looking so unbelievably flawless in her mid-50s.

In the caption, Elle admitted that she’d learned over her lengthy career that it’s most important to take care of her “body, mind, emotions and spirit.” She told fans that when she’s healthy in all of those areas of her life, the results show on the outside.

She then shared that she’s a big fan of manual lymphatic drainage via the Sheila Perez Method as she joked that she often refers to Sheila as “lady torturer.”

The former Friends guest star included a before photo and an after photo showing the results of the method while she told fans that she believed it was a “visible demonstration of how a healthy lymph system can [affect] the body.”

Many fans flocked to the comments section after seeing Elle’s latest upload, with many heaping praise on the star for her bikini body in the comments section while others shared their thoughts on her pretty unique beauty secret.

“What a woman,” one fan wrote with two red heart emoji.

Another impressed social media user called the Australian beauty the “Most beautiful woman of all time.”

“Wow! Love your take in life and your inner and outer beauty!” a third person commented.

But it’s not just throwback bikini shots Elle shares with her followers on social media.

