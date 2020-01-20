‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton And Pregnant Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, revealed late last year that they are expecting a baby together. Over the weekend, the couple took to social media to share their gender reveal according to a report from Champion Daily.

In a video posted by the site, Taylor is wearing a white dress and cradling her growing baby bump while holding a confetti cannon in her hand. Also in the video is Cory who is holding his daughter, 2-year-old Ryder, who he shares with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. The couple, along with their family and friends who are also there for the gender reveal, start counting down, waiting for the colored confetti to be released from the confetti canon. As the canon goes off, pink confetti comes out of the canon indicating that Cory and Taylor will be welcoming a baby girl later this year.

Last month, Cory teased his social media followers by showing off a white envelope which had the gender of their baby listed inside. He explained that he and Taylor were going to wait until their gender reveal to find out if they were having a baby boy or a baby girl.

Cory and his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, have been working together to co-parent for their daughter, Ryder. While some fans may find it odd, the two even spent Christmas together along with Cory’s girlfriend, Taylor. Everyone wore matching pajamas for the holiday. Cheyenne explained that she herself grew up in a blended home and that while not everyone may agree with the way she and Cory do things, it is what “works” for them.

Seeing as how they are able to co-parent for their daughter, it shouldn’t be any surprise that Cheyenne was in attendance for the gender reveal. Cheyenne took to her own social media to share a photo of her along with Cory and Ryder at the gender reveal. Posted to her Instagram stories, the photo showed the three having fun in a photo booth. Three photos are shown on a pink background which reads, “Cory and Taylor’s gender reveal, January 18, 2020.” “Team Girl” is written on the bottom of the photo in pink text against a cloud background. Cory and Cheyenne pose for the photos while Cheyenne holds their daughter who is wearing a white dress and posing with a large pair of pink sunglasses.

Taylor is due to give birth to her baby girl later this year.