Jennifer Aniston Looks Wedding Ready In Stunning White Dress At SAG Awards

The queen of the red carpet wows in white at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jennifer Aniston stunned at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 50-year-old Friends star wore a vintage floor-length white satin slip dress to the annual awards ceremony held in California on Sunday night. The slinky gown was reminiscent of a wedding dress as Aniston gave off serious bridal vibes while walking the red carpet and posing for pics.

The actress paired the figure-hugging, white dress from Christian Dior by John Galliano with chandelier-style Fred Leighton earrings, according to People. Aniston’s hair was blown straight and her sun-kissed locks kept simple as all eyes focused on her jaw-dropping draped gown.

The dress, from Beverly Hills-based luxury vintage clothing boutique Lily et Cie, also left little to the imagination as Aniston appeared to be bra-free. In comments to Lily et Cie’s Instagram post that showed Aniston in her freeing gown, fans marveled over the ageless Morning Show star and her amazing figure.

“Now THAT’s killing it,” one fan wrote of Aniston’s stunning look.

“At her age, she manages to go braless and her girls stay up. How amazing is that? Jen’s truly a wonder of the world!” another added.

This is not the first time Aniston has made waves for her bra-free look. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Aniston responded to a question about being the OG of the#FreeTheNipple movement because of how often her Friends character Rachel Green’s nipples showed through her tops.

“Yeah I don’t know what to say about that!” Aniston said at the time. “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

Aniston is clearly a creature of habit. People notes that he last time the superstar hit the SAG Awards red carpet was five years ago, when she was she nominated for her role in the drama film, Cake. For her 2015 appearance at the awards show, Aniston also wore a vintage Galliano gown paired with Fred Leighton jewelry.

“I kind of just dropped dead for it,” she said of her dress design at the time.

As she wowed in white in 2020, Aniston also had a run-in with her ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage at the SAG Awards. Photos of the exes’ reunion went viral as they briefly touched hands and smiled at one another.