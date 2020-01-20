‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice, 47, Sizzles In A Plunging White Swimsuit: ‘Golden Hour’

Teresa wowed in a plunging one-piece with an even more revealing cover-up.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is single again and proving she’s not afraid to show off her seriously fit and toned body. Just weeks after officially announcing her split from her husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, the 47-year-old mom of four stunned her Instagram followers over the weekend as she slipped into a pretty revealing bathing during a sunny vacation.

In the gorgeous new snap, which was shared online on January 19, Teresa posed for the camera in the risqué one-piece that didn’t leave too much to the imagination.

The stunning reality star – who’s the only housewife to have appeared on every single season of the New Jersey edition of the Bravo series – showed off her toned figure in the plunging look with a criss-cross design which stretched vertically all the way down her chest.

The suit gave fans a glimpse at her torso as the cut-out plunged almost all the way to her bellybutton and featured the same open criss-cross design stretching all the way down both of her sides from underneath her arms to her thighs.

The swimsuit also appeared to be high-cut at the hips to make her legs look even longer.

Teresa paired the all-white one-piece with a pretty unique skirt cover-up that didn’t exactly do a whole lot of covering up on her bottom half.

Melissa Gorga‘s sister-in-law struck her pose while sporting what appeared to be a crochet skirt with large diamond shaped holes all the way down to her mid-thigh. The unique gold look then featured a long fringe that stretched to her feet as she sported a pair of flip flops.

The stunner – who’s not exactly a stranger to showing off her bikini body on social media – placed her right hand on her hip as she flaunted her fit body and flashed a big smile on her face. Teresa had her long brunette hair flowing down over her right shoulder and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of glamorous aviator-style shades.

The longtime RHONJ star posed in front of a large water fountain while several palm trees could be seen in the background behind her.

Teresa didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where she was, though previous posts on her Instagram account revealed that she and her family – including her 19-year-old daughter Gia Giudice – have been spending some time in the sunshine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, recently.

The sizzling swimsuit shot received more than 33,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she shared it to her account while many of her 1.8 million followers took over the comments section with praise.

“Wow you look so angelic,” one fan told her.

“Golden like leggo my eggo, baby!” another fan commented, adding that Teresa was “Looking so hot!” in the photo.

A third comment read, “You look gorgeous.”