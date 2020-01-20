Jenelle Evans Reportedly Trying To Have A ‘Surface Level Friendship’ With Estranged Husband David Eason

Fans were shocked when former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was spotted out and about with estranged husband David Eason last week. The two were out together in Nashville, Tennessee with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley after Jenelle reportedly dropped her request for a restraining order. Now, a source is speaking out to Hollywood Life and explaining that Jenelle doesn’t intend on reconciling with David, but rather is hoping to have a “surface level friendship” with him.

“Jenelle was with David the other day because Jenelle wants to have a surface level friendship with David to make it easier on the co-parenting with their shared little one, not because they are working on getting back together,” the source revealed.

Of course, fans were skeptical when the two were spotted out together. Jenelle announced in October 2019 she was leaving David after two years of marriage. She took her children, Ensley and son Kaiser, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and relocated from North Carolina to Nashville. It is there she filed for the order of protection. Reportedly, she has not yet filed divorce papers.

Jenelle herself spoke out after rumors of a reconciliation started swirling. Taking to Twitter, Jenelle urged her followers to not believe what the media says about her.

Despite trying to remain civil with David, Jenelle reportedly is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“She’s already told those close to her if he shows any sign of aggression or anger she’s taking their daughter and leaving. She won’t stand for that,” the insider explained.

Over the past couple weeks, Jenelle has appeared to be flourishing in Nashville, focusing on herself and her kids. She often takes to her social media to post updates about her kids and herself. Jenelle has been going to the gym and, most recently, she shared a YouTube video that she made along with her daughter Ensley. In the video, Jenelle allowed her daughter to do her makeup and both she and Ensley urged viewers to subscribe to their channel, indicating that perhaps Jenelle will post more videos in the future. Fans who miss seeing her on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 likely hope to see more video updates from the mom-of-three.

The source went on to reveal that the mom-of-three has “come a long way” and added that the former Teen Mom 2 star is “trying to remain strong for her kids.”