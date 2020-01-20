UFC News: WWE Hall Of Famer Slams Conor McGregor, Says Company’s Locker Room Will ‘Hand Him His A**’

In the aftermath of Conor McGregor‘s first-round knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had some choice words to say about the man known as “Notorious.” These remarks covered several facets of the UFC fighter’s career, including the controversial comments he made about modern-day WWE superstars a few years ago.

As quoted by SEScoops, Henry appeared on Sunday’s episode of Busted Open Radio, where he started his tirade about McGregor by opining that the Irishman is currently on “quality control.” The former U.S. Olympic weightlifter said that due to the legal troubles McGregor faced in the months prior to UFC 246, people appear to be advising him to tone down his usual posturing and not make a “spectacle” of himself.

After further suggesting that McGregor’s overall brand seems to be suffering as a result of the controversies he had been involved in, Henry revisited the remarks made by the 31-year-old fighter in 2016, where he said several disparaging things about present-day WWE superstars, including John Cena. While McGregor did show some respect toward old-school legends such as Ric Flair and described owner Vince McMahon and his family as “dons,” Henry accused the UFC standout of not being a true wrestling fan, suggesting that someone as small as he is in relation to WWE’s male roster won’t stand a chance against them in a real-life fight.

“There’s 50 guys in that WWE locker room that will hand him his a**. Just so y’all know. So don’t think for one second that a 140 pound dude is going to go in there and survive against [the 385-pound] Braun Strowman.”

Conor hadn’t entered the Octagon in 469 days, but once inside, it was as if @TheNotoriousMMA had never left #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/uDX51wJ6AF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2020

To further stress his point, Henry suggested that Friday Night SmackDown star Shorty G — a wrestler who was recently renamed and repackaged to highlight his diminutive stature — would “rake [McGregor] over the coals” and “have him screaming for his mommy.” Like Henry, Shorty G (formerly billed as Chad Gable) has legitimate Olympic experience, having represented the United States in wrestling under his real name of Charles Betts.

Despite the nature of his past remarks, many have suggested that McGregor would make a good fit for WWE due to the way he carries himself in UFC. Earlier in January, former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE superstar Cain Velasquez said in an interview that McGregor’s promo skills, as well as his athleticism, could help him make a smooth transition from mixed martial arts to sports entertainment, as quoted by Give Me Sport.