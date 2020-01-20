Valerie Cossette Sizzles In A Tight Black Lingerie On Instagram

Canadian model Valerie Cossette took to her Instagram page on January 17 to share a smoking hot photo for her fans. As those who follow her on social media know, Valerie is one of the most popular models on the platform with more than 2 million followers.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the Bang Energy elite model smoldered in another NSFW outfit. In the snap, she struck a sexy pose in her living room while sitting on a white plush rug on a wooden floor. The stunner wore long black tresses down and straight that cascaded down her back. Valerie also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup in the photo that included sculpted brows, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, bronzer, a hint of blush, and lipgloss.

Valerie’s stunning physique was on full display in the image. She rocked sexy black bodysuit lingerie that left little to the imagination. As the provocative number had a plunging neckline, the model put on a busty display, pushing her chest on one side and almost popping out of the lacy black bra, as she held her arm up to take a mirror selfie. Her slender waist and toned legs were also on display. In the caption of the photo, she gave credit to her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova by tagging the online fashion store in her post.

The latest share has been uploaded to her page two days ago and it has already racked up a ton of attention. At the time of writing, the snap already has over 92,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section of the post to rave over Valerie’s gorgeous figure, while other followers had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji instead.

“This cured my hangover a little bit!” one follower commented, adding a smile emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are one of my favorite females,” another admirer gushed.

“Wow babe, you look beautiful stunning as always,” a third social media user added.

“Stunning, you are a dream alive,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Valerie treated her fans to another sexy update where she rocked a nude-colored ribbed dress with spaghetti straps that flaunted her amazing figure. While the previous update was a less-revealing number, but the stunner still looked gorgeous and ravishing in the photo. According to the report, the skin-tight dress was another product by Fashion Nova.