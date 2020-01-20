Jilissa Zoltko Sits In The Sand In A Tiny String Bikini On Instagram

Instagram hottie Jilissa Zoltko recently shared a sexy two-photo update from her recent beach trip with her 614,000 followers on the popular social media platform.

In the first photo in the series, Jilissa sat on the sand in her two-piece while she looks straight into the camera, giving a sultry smile. The model flashed her curves in an itty-bitty bikini set that left little to the imagination. The strappy and skimpy bikini was from the online retail store, Oh Polly. A quick look at the website indicates that Jilissa wore the Glint in the Ocean embellished thong micro bikini in the rose gold color.

Jilissa rocked the interesting ensemble that consisted of a string bikini top that featured a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and left her toned stomach on full display. She paired the top with a matching string bikini bottoms with the sides sitting high up her waist, showing off her toned legs and highlighting the incredible curve of her hips.

The next snap captured the model enjoying her time in the sun as she was caught with a really big smile on her face while closing her eyes angling her pretty face up toward the sky.

Jilissa wore a full makeup look that includes shaped eyebrows, eyeshadow, thick mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Her golden blond tresses were parted in the center and were tied back in a ponytail that cascaded down her back. For her accessories, she wore a dainty pendant necklace, a pair of stud earrings, and two gold bracelets. She completed her look by painting her manicured nails white.

In under nine hours of being live, the latest update garnered over 23,800 likes and more than 350 comments. Many of her social media admirers took to the comments section to let her know how beautiful she looked, while others raved about her stunning figure. Some followers were short on words and just dropped a combination of emoji on the post.

“Love this! So gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Wow girl, your body is goals,” gushed another admirer, adding a heart-eyes and a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“God, you are so sexy and beautiful!” a third fan chimed in.

“There are just no words to describe how gorgeous you are sweetheart,” a fourth Instagram user added.

On January 18, the bombshell took to her social media page to upload another smoking hot update that sent her fans into a frenzy. In it, she wore the skimpiest two-piece ever imagined.