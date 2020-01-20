Kenya Moore Gets Accused By Tanya Sam Of Wearing A Wig On ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore was recently accused of wearing a wig during the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast’s trip.

According to HollywoodLife, the former beauty queen was accused of attempting to trick her fellow cast members with attempting to fool them by wearing a wig on their most recent trip. The outlet reports that Moore was receiving the shade behind her back as Sam was telling the women that she had worn the wig after they returned from their trip to Canada. The accusation came as a shock to the ladies due to the fact that Moore has discussed her natural hair in the past, and currently has her own hair care line.

The women then shared that Sam wasn’t spreading any gossip that they didn’t already know. Several of the cast members, including Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss, shared that they knew about Moore’s hairpiece, and even flaunted it around when they all went to a salon together. They then shared that they weren’t sure why Moore would try and hide the fact that she wore a hairpiece with her friends on the show.

The accusations surrounding Moore’s hair came just days after she shared that Moore saw Sam’s husband flirting with another woman. Following Moore’s accusation, she asked Sam if, hypothetically, she would be upset if someone knew that her husband was cheating on her, which Sam took personally.

To further add to one of the newer cast member’s troubles, Burruss told Moore exactly what was said about her while she was away. Moore looked visibly upset by the comments.

The remarks against Moore comes after a viral clip came out of Moore and Leakes. The two women went head to head in the clip after arguing throughout the season. The two’s words became so explosive that they had to be separated. In the clip, Leakes is also seen attempting to spit on Moore, which was addressed prior to the season.

Leakes has since said on her social media pages that she didn’t attempt to spit on Moore. She said that, while she considered it, she was never planning to actually follow through with it.

“[Kenya] need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin s**t wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment,” Leakes said of the dispute between her and Moore.