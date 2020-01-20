Rianna Conner Carpenter Shows Off Pert Derriere In A See-Through Yellow Dress On Instagram

American model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who goes by the moniker “the combat barbie” on Instagram, took to her page on Sunday morning and wowed her 500,000-plus followers with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a see-through yellow dress that left little to the imagination of the viewers. To spice things up, Rianna decided to ditch undergarments. She lifted her skirt up to show off her pert derriere while striking a side pose, and at the same time, she allowed the straps of her ensemble to slip off her shoulders to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. The model also showed off her tattoos which most of her fans really love.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a brown shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and lots of mascara. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows. She accessorized with some yellow flowers in her hair while she let her silver tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her smooth back.

To pose for the picture, the mode stood against the background of some rocks and trees. She lifted her skirt up to expose her booty, left her lips slightly parted and looked toward the ground to pull off a very seductive look. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Santa Clarita, California.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that to show her something that she has not seen before, something that she would consider, infinitely interesting. She also tagged her photography service, 50mm Foto Graphix, in the picture to give a shout-out. The model also defined the exact location in the caption and informed her fans that it was captured at the “absolutely breathtaking Vasquez Rocks.”

Within a day of going live, the picture garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 240 comments in which fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the hot model, who is a former U.S Marine, with numerous compliments.

“I’d say I’d show you wonderland but you’re already living there,” one of her fans wrote in response to the caption.

“You are my sunshine! Extremely, freaking gorgeous,” another user commented.

“Omg, you are so beautiful. How can anyone be this gorgeous? I love you,” a third admirer remarked.

The remaining fans used words like “goddess,” “charming,” and “queen” to praise the model.

The snap was also liked by Francia James aka Francety as well as Alysia Magen.