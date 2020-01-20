Latina Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Sizzles In A Tiny, Pink Bikini On Instagram

Latina fitness model Bianca Taylor, who is famous on Instagram for having the perfect “vegan booty,” recently took to her page and wowed her fans with yet another bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the model could be seen striking a side pose while rocking a barely-there bikini in neon pink color. The sexy ensemble not only allowed the model to put her famous booty on full display but it also enabled her to show off a glimpse of side boob, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Staying true to her signature style, the Florida native opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a terracotta shade of lipstick that accentuated her lips, a tinge of nude blusher, lots of mascara and dark eyebrows. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and back.

The stunner decided to keep it simple, yet sexy and ditched her jewelry items and accessories. She, however, retained the delicate hoop in her nose which fans always find very sexy.

To pose for the pic, the model stood next to a glass fence against a nondescript background. She struck a side pose to show off her booty, left her lips parted and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, where the model lives. She, however, did not disclose the exact location where the photoshoot took place.

In the caption, Bianca used a motivational statement, urging her fans to love themselves. She wrote that once someone starts loving themselves, they shine differently, adding that she is not only talking about loving one’s body but also about appreciating oneself for who they are.

The stunner also tagged her photographer, Michael Libitzky, in the post for acknowledgment.

Within a day of going live, the picture has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 250 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral. While most fans commented on the model’s hot body and beautiful looks, many of them also thanked her for motivating them through her uplifting caption about the importance of self-love.

“You are always glowing babe, love you,” one of her fans commented.

“My goddess! you exude that vegan energy that makes you the most beautiful woman in the universe,” another admirer wrote.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by her boyfriend Nimai Delgado and Gabriela Catrovinci, among others.