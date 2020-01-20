Porsha Williams’ Fiance Dennis McKinley Attempts To Win Back Her Family’s Trust In ‘RHOA’ Clip

Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley attempt to rebuild her family’s trust of him just months after he was caught cheating.

In the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, McKinley expressed how sorry he was for cheating on Williams while she was pregnant with their first child. According to HollywoodLife, while Williams was able to forgive the Atlanta businessman, she attempted to get her mother to do the same during the scene. The scene came just days after the two decided to get “re-engaged” while Williams was on vacation. The outlet reports that both Williams’ mom and sister shared how his betrayal not only affected Williams, but her entire family.

Although they didn’t seem responsive to his apology, McKinley tried to share his truth with them. As he continued to speak, however, the two became more receptive for Williams’ sake. Williams said in the scene how she appreciated her fiance for what he did for their family.

McKinley and Williams ended their relationship in the beginning of the show’s 12th season. The couple was having relationship problems, which was caused by McKinley admitting to cheating on Williams during her pregnancy. After months apart, McKinley admitted that he had an affair because he had a hard time dealing with Williams’ difficult pregnancy.

“Dennis sitting down with my mom and my sister is a chance for him to really put his money where his mouth is,” Williams explained to viewers, per People. “This is a time to look them in the eyes and let them know he understands what he did to his family. He needs to have an opportunity to take full accountability,” she added, telling McKinley, “You are doing very good, we are on the right track, but it still doesn’t change the fact that you caused this. Just remember that.”

Eventually, McKinley did get in good graces with members of Williams’ family. The entrepreneur posted and later deleted a photo of himself and Williams’ sister, Lauren. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed a meal together. McKinley also took the opportunity to once again apologize to the reality star’s family.

Since getting back together, Williams and McKinley are reportedly working on rebuilding their relationship. The two have taken several vacations together, and are reportedly planning their wedding. The couple has been together for more than one year and share one daughter together.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.