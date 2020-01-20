Prince Harry & Prince William Have Been Having ‘Secret Talks’ To Mend Their Bond, Says Source

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shock announcement that they were stepping down from royal duties has reportedly led to drama behind closed doors, there is one member of the royal family that is taking the opportunity to mend fences: Prince William. According to The Sun, the Wales brothers have allegedly been engaging in a number of “secret talks” to repair their bond.

The two had been rumored to have been in a rift for the past two years, after the Duke of Cambridge reportedly cautioned his younger brother not to rush into marriage. Prince Harry later seeimingly confirmed the rumors when he said that the two were on “different paths” in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

However, sources said the the two brothers realized that — with Harry preparing to move to Canada to join his former Suits actress wife and newborn son — the time to make amends was “now or never.”

“William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future,” a royal insider said.

“It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them,” the senior source added.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Also helping the thaw were both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The two duchesses were also reportedly involved in some discussions, which the insider claimed showed how much better the Wales brothers’ relationship had become.

“They decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers,” the insider continued.

“Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realization if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would. Of course there have been serious differences in opinions but the family warmth is back. And they’re sad they’re going to be so far apart,” the source concluded.

Though Prince Harry has not yet left the United Kingdom, the Duchess of Sussex has been in Canada for the past week as her husband finalized the details of “Sussexit.” She has even been house hunting in Vancouver, eyeing a $27 million mansion, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

That said, though the brothers have appeared to have renewed their bond, the insider added that their relationship with their father, Prince Charles, was not quite as friendly. Calling their relationship “complicated” and “complex,” the source added that the boys have disagreed with their father on a number of issues, leading to some ongoing friction.