Lingerie Model Eden Levine Shows Off Killer Curves In A Rainbow Bikini On Instagram

Latina model Eden Levine took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 19, and posted a bikini snapshot to wow her fans.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy rainbow-print bikini, one that struggled to contain the model’s enviable assets. As a result, Eden showed off an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the skimpy bikini also enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her taut stomach and slender legs.

Staying true to her signature style, Eden wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application included an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher that highlighted the model’s cheekbones, a dark pink lipstick with a slick of gloss that gave Eden’s lips an even more luscious look. She opted for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, pink eyeshadow and defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. To pose for the snap, Eden could be seen sitting on a mat, against the backdrop of some trees, while soaking up the sun. The model slightly tilted her head, left her lips parted and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at a poolside in Tenerife, Spain, where the model is currently enjoying a vacation.

In the caption, Eden informed her fans that she has been “literally hiding in the corner” at the poolside. She then urged her fans to visit her other Instagram page, Eden’s Travel Blog, to have a look at her full body.

Within 11 hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 8,000 likes and over 160 comments in which fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments. While most users focused on Eden’s beauty and wrote subtly flirtatious comments, some users posted sexually-explicit remarks to express their admiration for the stunning model.

“Wow, those are gorgeous and beautiful boobs you have,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are smoking hot Eden, love you so much!” a second user wrote.

“You are so beautiful, amazing and gorgeous. Love your style because it makes you perfect,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by many of Eden’s fellow models and IG influencers. These included Pandora Blue, Julia Gilas, and Camilla Gimenez.