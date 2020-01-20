Filipina Beauty Kelsey Merritt Sizzles In Tiny Snakeskin-Print Miniskirt

Filipina beauty, Kelsey Merritt, posted a series of three new pictures to her Instagram feed today. She was seen posing in a tiny snakeskin-print miniskirt that left her long legs on display.

The outfit she wore featured the brightly-patterned skirt. It was orange with black interspersed throughout. She wore sheer, dark leggings underneath. In addition, the model wore a gray sweater and a black leather jacket on top. She completed her look with gray boots.

Kelsey further accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses. In the first photo, she was seen pushing the glasses down her nose while gazing into the distance. She pursed her lips and placed one hand on her hips.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on the edge of a bench on a city street. She extended her legs out and spread her legs slightly for the shot.

The second photo was a slight variation of the first. This time, the stunner looked down while placing her hands by her skirt. She bent her right knee in.

And the final photo showed Kelsey sitting with her legs apart again. This time, she placed one hand inside her legs and closed her eyes.

The shots were taken on a sunny day, and she was drenched in sunlight. Behind her was a tree with a small green plant at the base. Furthermore, the backdrop revealed a large white building.

The geotag revealed that she was in Tokyo, Japan.

The bombshell’s followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“YOU are the sun,” gushed a supporter.

Many people referred to her location.

“So happy to see you enjoy my home country,” expressed an admirer.

“Japan is my fav country! Their food is just amazing,” declared a fan.

“Ms. Kelsey, i hope you don’t mind me asking, where did you go vintage shopping for jeans in Japan? Thank you!!” asked a curious Instagram user.

The model has been sharing updates from Japan since five days ago.

This included another update from two days ago where she flaunted her slender legs. She was spotted posing at a modern pool while rocking a black bikini.

Kelsey was seen standing on her toes while tugging at her bottoms with her hands. She crossed her left leg in front. This pose emphasized her toned figure. Her hair was worn down in a middle part. Plus, the backdrop revealed a rectangular pool with stone steps. Floor-to-ceiling windows offered sweeping city views.