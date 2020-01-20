American Model Tawny Jordan Sizzles In A Very Revealing Dress On Instagram

American bombshell Tawny Jordan, who is popular on Instagram for her beautiful looks and stylish outfits, recently took to her page and treated her fans to a new picture, one in which she flaunted major skin.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a black-and-white printed dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on both sides of the skirt. To spice things up, Tawny ditched her bra and exposed her perky breasts through the plunging neckline of the outfit. That’s not all, but the skimpy skirt also enabled the stunner to show off her sexy legs and thighs, while also revealed that she did not wear panties beneath the dress either.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup which comprised a beige foundation, a brown lipstick, matching eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and defined eyebrows. The hottie finished her makeup with a tinge of bronze blusher that accentuated her perfect cheekbones.

In terms of accessories, Tawny opted for a matching bandana while leaving her raven-colored tresses down. She decided not to wear any jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her racy outfit.

Finally, Tawny completed her attire with a pair of nude wedges that gave her sexy legs an even more elongated look.

To pose for the picture, Tawny stood on the terrace of a building with two pillars flanking its balcony. She, however, did not use a geotag with her post because of which the location where the photoshoot took place remained undisclosed.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her racy ensemble was from the online fashion retailer, Reve Boutique. She also tagged her photographer, Robert John Kley, for acknowledgment.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 5,600 likes and about 150 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, showered Tawny with numerous compliments.

While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious and focused on the model’s beauty, some users poured their hearts out and used explicit words to express their admiration for her.

“Tawny, you are the most beautiful woman I have ever met and seen!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg!! What a sexy body. You are a goddess,” another user wrote.

“WOW!! You are looking unbelievably pretty, gorgeous, and simply breathtaking,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans, many of Tawny’s fellow models and influencers also commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Krystle Lina, Casey Martin, and Gia Macool, among others.