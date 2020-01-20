Carmella Rose Rocks A Braless Look & Tugs At Suit Jacket On Instagram

Carmella Rose shared a sizzling new Instagram video today. It showed her rocking a braless look while tugging at her suit jacket.

The model’s outfit was all-black. Her top was a formal jacket with lapels, which she left unbuttoned. Thanks to her choice to go shirtless and braless, her cleavage could be seen. She paired this with high-waisted, matching pants.

Carmella wore her hair down in a middle part. Her makeup was natural-looking, although her nude lipstick and blush could be seen. Her eye makeup was minimal, although her mascara made her eyes pop. Plus, she kept the attention on her figure by forgoing a necklace or rings.

The video started off showing the beauty glancing down towards the ground. She played with her lapels and moved her head a little; at the same time, her hair was blowing in the wind. Carmella eventually glanced straight at the camera while pursing her lips seductively.

From there, the camera zoomed in on the model’s face, although her chest was still visible towards the bottom of the frame. Carmella tilted her head back and closed her eyes. She eventually moved her head around and glanced back at the camera. Towards the end of the video, the stunner broke character. She started smiling widely before whipping her hair a little. Plus, the frame revealed the set of her photoshoot for a moment.

The backdrop of the clip was bright white.

The model tagged several people who helped make the shoot possible, including photographer Lisa B. From LKB Photography.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sultry new share.

“Cant [sic] get over how pretty you are,” declared an admirer.

Many focused on responding to her question in the captions.

“Is there anyone who would say no?” wondered a supporter.

“Yes! We like behind the scenes is all we want lol,” declared a follower.

“I would look at Polaroid pictures of you doing absolutely nada, that answer you?” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, three days ago, Carmella posted another update where she shared more behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from a shoot. This time, the model was seen rocking a bullet bra and high-rise bottoms. A video showed her striking several dynamic poses as she raised her hands into the air. Her hair was pulled back into a slick, low ponytail. Plus, her chunky dangle earrings added a glam vibe to her look.