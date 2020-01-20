Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Spotted Having Brunch Together While In New York City

Kendall Jenner and her ex, Ben Simmons is furthering fans’ suspicions that they are getting back together.

HollywoodLife reports that Jenner and Simmons were seen together grabbing brunch while they were both in New York City. The pair decided to have their date at Bubby’s, which is a restaurant in the Tribeca area.

They seemed to have opted for a lower profile, as they both wore comfy outfits for their meal together. Jenner wore black sunglasses during the outing, and had her brown hair pulled back under her hoodie. She was also spotted wearing a pair of yoga pants with a white pair of Nike Air Force Ones. Simmons went for an almost identical look, as the Philadelphia 76ers player was seen walking behind Jenner in an all-black athleisure set, which he also paired with Nike forces.

The outlet reports that the brunch came the day after Simmons and the rest of his team defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The outing was also the second time Jenner and Simmons were seen out together publicly within the last few weeks. Prior to their brunch, Jenner accompanied her ex to a private bash at Attico, which is a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia.

Jenner and Simmons first had their fans suspecting that they could be getting back together back in December 2019. The model and the NBA star had decided to end their relationship that May after one year together.

According to E! News, the private on-again-off-again couple found their way back to each other after spending a few months apart. A source shared that the couple’s similarities and ease with each other was eventually what brought them back together.

“They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings,” a source shared at the time. “Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She’s been flying in to see him whenever she can.”

The source also shared that, this time around, both Jenner and Simmons are trying to make their schedules work for them. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently working and shooting several editorial and advertising campaigns, which keeps her traveling frequently. Simmons is also staying in Philadelphia for the rest of the basketball season, but will reportedly spend his off-season in Los Angeles to be closer to Jenner.