Aussie Model Madison Gordon Shows Off Major Skin In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Australian brunette beauty Madison Gordon, who is known to her Instagram fans for her amazing body and racy pictures, recently took to her page and wowed everyone with a new bikini snapshot, one in which she flaunted major skin.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy, pink sequined bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she flashed an ample amount of cleavage as well as major sideboob to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the barely-there string bikini bottoms also enabled Madison to put her flawless thighs and taut stomach on full display.

To pose for the snap, Madison sat in her room on a pink-and-white chair against the backdrop of some comic posters. She sat next to a computer table and looked straight into the camera while flashing a soft smile and indicating a V-sign with her hand.

The model wore a full face of makeup, but in keeping with her distinct style, she chose subtle shades. The application featured an ivory foundation, a nude-pink glossy lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara that accentuated the model’s beautiful, blue eyes, and defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses in two buns and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her forehead. To keep it simple, yet sexy, the stunner decided to ditch jewelry and accessories.

Madison decided not to use a geotag with her post because of which the location where the snap was captured could not be known.

In the photo description, she wrote that she has been having a lot of fun gaming on Twitch, which is a video live streaming service. The hottie invited her fans to check out her live-streaming schedule on her Twitch channel while putting a disclaimer that she does not stream in a bikini.

As of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 740 comments which shows that Madison is very popular on Instagram and fans love to see her new pictures every week.

“Wow! Simply stunning…. you truly are a beautiful woman. I hope you’ve had a wonderful weekend,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Maddy, you are so beautiful. Lots of love and hugs to you! Stunning photo,” another user chimed in.

“I’d say you did stream in a bikini and you would probably break Twitch,” a third follower wrote in reply to the caption.

Aside from her fans, many of Madison’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Eden Levine, Vicky Aisha, Tawny Jordan, and Abby Dowse.